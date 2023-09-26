The Detroit Lions rookie class continues to impress, and after standout performances against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, both defensive back Brian Branch and tight end Sam LaPorta have been nominated for Rookie of the Week.

Branch delivered an incredible performance, registering 11 tackles (all solo), three tackles for loss, and two pass breakups, while playing 100% of the team's defensive snaps. How impactful was Branch’s game? Look no further than the main page of our website, because in the last 36 hours, we have written nine articles that include Branch, with six of them featuring him in the lead photo for the article.

Not to be outdone, LaPorta is setting NFL records for the tight end position, including being the first rookie tight end to record five receptions in each of his first three games and having the most receptions through his first three games, as well. He also currently leads all tight ends in receiving yardage, and is second in NFL history (through three games) in tight end receiving yardage with 186, with 84 of them coming against the Falcons in Week 3. LaPorta also scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 3, a 45-yard bomb from Jared Goff.

The competition for this week’s award will be stiff, as several rookies around the league had solid games. Here’s a look at the competition:

Miami RB Devon Achane: 30 rushes for 203 yards, 4 TDs

Denver WR Marvin Mims: 3 receptions, 73 yards, 121 KR yards and a TD

Houston QB C.J. Stroud: 20 of 30 passing, 280 yards, 2 TDs, 118.7 Passer Rating

Houston WR Tank Dell: 5 receptions, 145 yards, TD

