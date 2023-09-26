 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Lions news: Jared Goff’s crowd jump fail hilariously captured on mic

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff failed to jump into the crowd after scoring a touchdown on Sunday—and he was mic’d up during it.

By Jeremy Reisman
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been excellent for the team this year. He currently ranks fifth in the NFL in passer rating, fourth in QBR, and fourth in PFF grade. But on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, he had two of his worst moments as a Lion: an interception in which he called “the worst ball I’ve ever thrown,” and a post-touchdown attempt at jumping in the crowd that failed miserably.

Goff, having just scored the first rushing touchdown of his Lions career to put the team up three scores late, couldn’t contain his excitement. However, he also couldn’t lift himself much off the ground.

As if that video isn’t funny enough, the entire moment was captured in a mic’d up moment from NFL Films’ “Inside the NFL” show. Check it out below in the top left box:

“My jump was horrible,” Goff is seen telling backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. “Watch me jump. Hey, I tried. I jumped, and then I had to jump again.”

Always nice to have a quarterback who is willing to poke a little fun at himself.

  • Some other fun clips to enjoy from Sunday:

  • The Lions’ biggest offensive play from Sunday was a borrowed concept that has seen some success in the past. Watch three almost identical plays here:

