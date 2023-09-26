Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been excellent for the team this year. He currently ranks fifth in the NFL in passer rating, fourth in QBR, and fourth in PFF grade. But on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, he had two of his worst moments as a Lion: an interception in which he called “the worst ball I’ve ever thrown,” and a post-touchdown attempt at jumping in the crowd that failed miserably.

Jared Goff trying to jump up to the fans is comedy haha



Man was feeling himself after that rushing TD pic.twitter.com/XMWtuUQvrm — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) September 24, 2023

Goff, having just scored the first rushing touchdown of his Lions career to put the team up three scores late, couldn’t contain his excitement. However, he also couldn’t lift himself much off the ground.

As if that video isn’t funny enough, the entire moment was captured in a mic’d up moment from NFL Films’ “Inside the NFL” show. Check it out below in the top left box:

Week 3 will go down in history



Vote for the best bite before #InsidetheNFL airs Today on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/n7b1yMV3dO — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) September 26, 2023

“My jump was horrible,” Goff is seen telling backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. “Watch me jump. Hey, I tried. I jumped, and then I had to jump again.”

Always nice to have a quarterback who is willing to poke a little fun at himself.

Some other fun clips to enjoy from Sunday:

Hook this to my veins pic.twitter.com/wsgwwEaujH — JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) September 25, 2023

Tried cutting him, scooping him, doubling him, running away from him. He blew it all up. pic.twitter.com/5lJLr2RouC — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) September 25, 2023

Cool story here from Justin Rogers: Ifeatu Melifonwu is using Tom Brady’s TB12 training program to improve his game.

The Lions’ biggest offensive play from Sunday was a borrowed concept that has seen some success in the past. Watch three almost identical plays here:

Ben Johnson.. Kyle Shanahan.. Matt LaFleur..



Copy Cat league.



OZ Split Flow action, Half roll, Boot away... TE Corner-Post with crosser underneath. Beautiful concept. pic.twitter.com/0X3Zpu5oNw — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 25, 2023

Colby Sorsdal grew up with a jersey of Falcons defensive end Bud Dupree. On Sunday, Dupree offered him his “welcome to the NFL” moment. Fun story from Dave Birkett here.