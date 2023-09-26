Survey: What is the most likely outcome for the Lions at Packers?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we are asking fans two questions:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll) What is the most likely outcome for the Lions at Packers?

With regards to the first survey question, this is a question that we will ask weekly and track the results throughout the season. After Week 1, the results showed that 99% of fans said they were confident in the direction of the franchise. Then, after a loss to Seattle in Week 2, that number dipped to 86%. Now, after a bounce-back win over the previously undefeated Atlanta Falcons, will fans’ confidence in the direction of the Lions franchise rebound as well?

The second survey question is also one we have used before in Week 1—ahead of the Chiefs game. Detroit fans correctly predicted the Lions would win a close contest, and with the team on the road again, I figured it was a good time to see if the collective voters could correctly predict another outcome.

And with that, what’s your prediction for the most likely outcome for the Lions at Packers game? Make sure to vote in the SB Nation Reacts surveys below and sound off in the comments. Note: Results from the Reacts surveys will be posted later this week.

