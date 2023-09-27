The Detroit Lions have found themselves at 2-1 through one of the tougher stretches of their schedule this season, and there’s not a single, particular player that has been the key to victory. The Lions have found ways to win (as championship teams do) through their quarterback, their defenders, their skill positions—heck, through their rookies. With that being the case, who is the Lions’ MVP through three games?

First, let’s lay out the options. We’ll start with Jared Goff. I think (excluding one drive against the Falcons) he is playing his best football as a Detroit Lion without a doubt. He’s showing improved comfort in the pocket and resilience under pressure, as well as an unprecedented view for mid-range throws on or outside the hashes. Goff sits third in the NFL in average depth of target through three weeks, a far cry from where he started as a Lion.

Then you have a guy like Aidan Hutchinson. He’s single-handedly keeping the Lions pass rush alive at times, and finally turned his pressures into sacks on Sunday with two of them, including a strip-sack to seal the game.

We can’t ignore Brian Branch, of course. The rookie found himself in the right place at the right time in Week 1 to snag a pick-six off of the league’s best quarterback, and hasn’t looked back since. He’s emerged into a do-it-all defender who can play in the box like a linebacker and cover on the backend like a corner. He was the lifeline of Sunday’s defensive revival against the Falcons.

The last candidate in my book is Amon-Ra St. Brown. He hasn’t gotten much attention thus far in the season, and I think that’s a testament to what we’ve come to expect out of him as normal. He remains Goff’s favorite target (as much as Sam LaPorta would like to contest that), and has been the lone consistent player amidst an otherwise rocky start for the receivers room. ARSB quietly put up 102 yards while playing with a metal plate in his shoe on Sunday to aid with a toe injury, and nobody batted an eye. That’s no small feat, especially against a top-tier Falcons secondary.

My answer: All things considered, I have to go with Hutchinson here simply by way of his surroundings. A lot of ARSB’s success can be attributed to Goff playing at a high level, and both are without a doubt exceeding expectations and a crucial part of the 2-1 start. Branch has excelled too, but he sits amongst a deep and talented safety room (even as it thins out week by week).

When I look at Hutchinson, I see a guy who, if he went down, the Lions defense would be screwed, to put it lightly. Week 1 against the Chiefs likely isn’t a close contest without Hutchinson tormenting Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor, and Sunday’s win is a much closer ballgame without Hutchinson’s key plays.

Ultimately, I feel like Hutchinson deserves team MVP so far this season, with Jared Goff in a very close second place. Who’s your pick for Lions MVP through three weeks? Vote below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.