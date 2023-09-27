The Detroit Lions have declared their injury designations ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, and both teams will have a chance to return some key starters back to their lineups.

Let’s take a look at where things sit heading into “Thursday Night Football.”

Ruled OUT

FB Jason Cabinda (knee)

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee)

OT Matt Nelson (ankle)

Despite being estimated to have been able to practice on Monday, Cabinda was quickly downgraded to non-participant status for the remainder of the week and has been ruled out. While he only plays a dozen or so snaps on offense each week, he also contributes on over 75% of special teams snaps, and all of those snaps figure to be passed along to tight end/H-back Darrell Daniels, who will reportedly be signed to the active roster.

Vaitai will miss his second game in a row since being rolled up on during the Seahawks game in Week 2, and he will once again be replaced by veteran Graham Glasgow as the Lions’ starting right guard.

Nelson has been officially ruled out and will likely be placed on injured reserve on Thursday, based on the comments from coach Dan Campbell earlier in the week.

Questionable

RB David Montgomery (thigh)

LT Taylor Decker (ankle)

LG Jonah Jackson (thigh)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring)

S Kerby Joseph (hip)

“The two that are trending the most positive right now would be Decker and D-Mo (Montgomery)”, Campbell said at his Tuesday press conference. “Those are the two I’m starting to feel pretty good about.”

While there is still a chance Montgomery and Decker sit this week, both players have told the media that they expect to play against the Packers.

Montgomery should step back into a running back committee with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who performed well as the feature back last week. Decker should step back in at left tackle, allowing Penei Sewell to shift back over to right tackle.

Jackson was injured in the second half of the Falcons game, but didn’t miss a snap and was a limited participant all week. He is expected to start at left guard, as always.

Moseley and Joseph’s statuses seem a bit more sensitive, as Campbell was hesitant to say either would be available this week.

Moseley may be physically ready, but he has not been on the practice field since Week 1, and with walkthroughs only this week, his acclimation process may keep him from playing for another week. If he does play, expect it to be sparingly.

Joseph’s status may be the most unknown of the group. If he plays, he should step back into the starting lineup next to Tracy Walker. If he can’t go, the Lions will turn to Ifeatu Melifonwu to take snaps in his place which could mean another week of expanded duties for rookie sensation Brian Branch.

No injury designation

C Frank Ragnow (toe/resting)

As has become a weekly standard for Ragnow, he is still dealing with a toe injury, but it will not require an injury designation, and he will be good to go for this game.