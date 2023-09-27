The Detroit Lions are taking on the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 and both team have released their injury designations ahead of the game. Both teams are getting healthier and will likely get back several key starters for the game.

You can find the Lions' injury designations here, and a more detailed look at the Packers' designations below (starters are in bold):

Ruled OUT

LT David Bakhtiari (knee/rest)

LG Elgton Jenkins (knee)

LB De’Vondre Campbell (ankle)

S Zayne Anderson (hamstring)

The Packers will be missing the entire left side of their offensive line with left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins already declared out. Both players also missed last week’s game against the Saints.

On defense, Green Bay will miss the services of linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who suffered an injury in Week 3. Formerly an All-Pro for the Packers, this will certainly be a big blow to their defense.

Questionable

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring)

WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

RT Zach Tom (knee)

CB Jaire Alexander (back)

CB Carrington Valentine (biceps)

While both running back Aaron Jones and receiver Christian Watson are listed as questionable, the general feeling is that both will play on Thursday.

“We’ll have 33 back.” — Romeo Doubs — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 26, 2023

Christian Watson asked if he’s playing Thursday.



“That’s the plan.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 26, 2023

Jones has been out since suffering an injury in the season opener, while Watson will be making his season debut if he plays against the Lions. Those two are undoubtedly the biggest offensive skill position players, so if they do indeed play, it’s a big deal.

Jaire Alexander is the Packers’ star cornerback and was a bit of a surprise inactive last week. It’s hard to get a read on his status this week, as he was listed as a non-participant on Monday, but limited both on Tuesday and Wednesday. One of the Packers’ backup corners, Carrington Valentine, is also questionable.

Starting right tackle Zach Tom is also fighting a knee injury, but with two limited participation designations, he seems to be trending toward playing.

Not listed with an injury designation

EDGE Rashan Gary (ankle)

After injuring his ACL last season, Gary has slowly been ramping up his acclimation to the field and was on a snap count last week that saw him play just 38% of the Packers’ defensive snaps. Despite the low reps, Gary still produced three sacks versus the Saints and figures to be even more involved against the Lions. The Lions will be hoping Taylor Decker is indeed ready to return to left tackle, which would allow Penei Sewell to shift back to the right side, as he would be matching up with Gary on Thursday night.