Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers preview: Madden 24 LIVE simulation

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are just about 24 hours away from facing off in a big NFC North showdown. Both teams are currently 2-1, but the Packers have already picked up a divisional win over the Chicago Bears.

The Lions are 1.5-point favorites in Lambeau—something that was once unheard of. But it’s a sign of how times are changing.

While the house always wins when it comes to sports betting, there is no predictor of NFL football like Madden 24. (Note: Just about any other method of predicting is actually better than Madden.)

Thus far, our weekly Madden simulations are a perfect 0-3 on the season in predicting winners. Every step of the way, they’ve picked the loser and done so in an extremely weird and entertaining way.

So if you want to come watch and see definitively who will lose the Thursday night contest, come join us at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night as we fire up the game LIVE on our Twitch channel.

As a bonus, the Lions plan to debut a Jared Goff mic’d up segment from last Sunday’s win over the Falcons. So we’ll watch that first before getting the game started.

Here’s everything you need to know to join us live on Wednesday night:

What: Lions vs. Packers Week 4 Madden 24 simulation + Jared Goff mic’d up watchalong

When: 8 p.m. ET — Wednesday, September 27

Where: Twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or embedded below)