Lions vs. Packers: How to watch, start time, roster moves, injury news and more

The Detroit Lions (2-1) taking on the Green Bay Packers (2-1) at Lambeau Field in Week 4 and we have you covered on everything you need to know. From links to important articles you may want to read before the game, to how to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, radio affiliates, and more.
Of note: While the game will be only be shown on Amazon Prime nationally, the local Detroit market can watch the game on FOX (more info below).
Here are a few articles that may interest you ahead of this game:
Scouting reports
- Opening Odds: Lions slight road favorites over Packers
- The Honolulu Blueprint: 5 keys to a Lions victory over the Packers
- Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers preview, prediction: On Paper
- Detroit Lions Week 4 scouting report: Have the Green Bay Packers improved?
- 5 Questions Preview: Can Detroit take advantage of Green Bay’s injuries
- Pride of Detroit’s YouTube feed includes video previews for this week’s game
- Preview podcast: Is Jordan Love good?
Injury news and updates
- Lions Week 4 injury designations: Jason Cabinda, Halapoulivaati Vaitai ruled OUT
- Packers Week 4 injury designations: 3 starters OUT, 5 questionable
- UPDATE: Taylor Decker, David Montgomery WILL PLAY vs. Packers
Roster moves
- OT Matt Nelson will be placed on injured reserve
- TE/H-Back Darrell Daniels signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster
Week 4: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, Wisconsin
TV: FOX in local Detroit and Green Bay markets
Online streaming: Prime Video, NFL+ Premium (Replay)
TV announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Betting line: Lions by -1.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
