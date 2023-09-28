 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Lions vs. Packers: How to watch, start time, roster moves, injury news and more

All the TV, radio, and online streaming info you need for Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2023 season.

By Erik Schlitt
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions (2-1) taking on the Green Bay Packers (2-1) at Lambeau Field in Week 4 and we have you covered on everything you need to know. From links to important articles you may want to read before the game, to how to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, radio affiliates, and more.

Of note: While the game will be only be shown on Amazon Prime nationally, the local Detroit market can watch the game on FOX (more info below).

Here are a few articles that may interest you ahead of this game:

Scouting reports

Injury news and updates

Roster moves

Week 4: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, Wisconsin
TV: FOX in local Detroit and Green Bay markets
Online streaming: Prime Video, NFL+ Premium (Replay)
TV announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Betting line: Lions by -1.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

