The Detroit Lions (2-1) are taking on the Green Bay Packers (2-1) in Week 4 with both teams hoping to take control of the NFC North.
In this updated look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all players by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured/suspended players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.
Quarterback (2 + 1 injured)
- Jared Goff (16)
- Teddy Bridgewater (10)
- Hendon Hooker* (12) — NFI list, eligible to play in Week 5
Running back/Fullback (3 + 2)
- David Montgomery (5) — thigh, Questionable — Expected to play
- Jahmyr Gibbs* (26)
- Craig Reynolds (13)
- Zonovan Knight (28) — INACTIVE
- Jason Cabinda (45), FB — knee, Ruled OUT
Wide receiver (5 + 1 suspension)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)
- Josh Reynolds (8)
- Marvin Jones Jr. (0)
- Kalif Raymond (11)
- Antoine Green* (80)
- Jameson Williams (9) — Suspended, eligible to return to play in Week 7
Tight end (4)
- Sam LaPorta* (87)
- Brock Wright (89)
- James Mitchell (82)
- Darrell Daniels (86) — signed to the active roster this week
Offensive line (8 + 2)
Projected starters
- LT — Taylor Decker (68) — ankle, Questionable — Expected to play
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — thigh, Questionable
- C — Frank Ragnow (77) — toe, not listed with an injury designation
- RG — Graham Glasgow (60)
- RT — Penei Sewell (58)
OL Reserves
- G/RT — Colby Sorsdal* (75)
- G — Kayode Awosika (74)
- OT — Connor Galvin* (76) — elevated from the practice squad for game day
- RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — knee, Ruled OUT
- OT — Matt Nelson (67) — ankle, placed on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 8
Interior defensive line (4 + 1)
- DT — Alim McNeill (54)
- DT — Benito Jones (94)
- DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91)
- DT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
- DT — Brodric Martin* (98) — INACTIVE
EDGE Rushers (4 + 3)
- EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97)
- DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)
- DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)
- EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)
- SAM — James Houston (41) — fibula, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 7
- DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93) — knee, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 6
- SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — undisclosed, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 5
As a reminder, this is the way this position group roles breakdown is:
- EDGE = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing, while also reducing inside in pass rushing situations
- DE/SAM = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing
- DE/IDL = can play edge with hand in the dirt or reduce inside in base sets
- SAM = standup pass rusher
Off-the-ball linebacker (6)
- WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)
- MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)
- MIKE/SAM — Jack Campbell* (46)
- WILL — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)
- WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)
- MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)
Cornerback (4 + 2)
- Cameron Sutton (1)
- Jerry Jacobs (23)
- Will Harris (25)
- Steven Gilmore* (24)
- Emmanuel Moseley — knee/hamstring, Questionable — NOT expected to play — INACTIVE
- Khalil Dorsey (30) — illness, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 6
Star/Nickelback (2)
- NB/S — Brian Branch* (32)
- NB Chase Lucas (27)
Safety (3 + 2)
- Tracy Walker (21)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu (6)
- Brandon Joseph* (40) — elevated from the practice squad for game day
- Kerby Joseph (31) — Hip, Questionable — INACTIVE
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) — Pectoral, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 7
Kicking team (3)
- P — Jack Fox (3)
- K — Riley Patterson (36)
- LS — Scott Daly (47)
Kick/Punt returners
- Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
- Kick return — Craig Reynolds (13)
Kick coverage specialists
- Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
- Holder — Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner — Will Harris (25) and Chase Lucas (27)
- Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)
At-a-glance projected depth chart
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
