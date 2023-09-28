 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Pride of Detroit Direct is now three times per week! In addition to the game previews and recaps, we have a new analysis piece by a guest expert each week. Sign up now!

Filed under:

2023 Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 4 at Green Bay Packers

An updated 2023 Detroit Lions depth chart based on our observations from recent games and practices. 

By Erik Schlitt
/ new
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions (2-1) are taking on the Green Bay Packers (2-1) in Week 4 with both teams hoping to take control of the NFC North.

In this updated look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all players by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured/suspended players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.

Quarterback (2 + 1 injured)

  • Jared Goff (16)
  • Teddy Bridgewater (10)
  • Hendon Hooker* (12) — NFI list, eligible to play in Week 5

Running back/Fullback (3 + 2)

Wide receiver (5 + 1 suspension)

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)
  • Josh Reynolds (8)
  • Marvin Jones Jr. (0)
  • Kalif Raymond (11)
  • Antoine Green* (80)
  • Jameson Williams (9) — Suspended, eligible to return to play in Week 7

Tight end (4)

Offensive line (8 + 2)

Projected starters

OL Reserves

Interior defensive line (4 + 1)

  • DT — Alim McNeill (54)
  • DT — Benito Jones (94)
  • DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91)
  • DT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
  • DT — Brodric Martin* (98) — INACTIVE

EDGE Rushers (4 + 3)

  • EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97)
  • DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)
  • DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)
  • EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)
  • SAM — James Houston (41) — fibula, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 7
  • DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93) — knee, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 6
  • SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — undisclosed, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 5

As a reminder, this is the way this position group roles breakdown is:

  • EDGE = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing, while also reducing inside in pass rushing situations
  • DE/SAM = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing
  • DE/IDL = can play edge with hand in the dirt or reduce inside in base sets
  • SAM = standup pass rusher

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

  • WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)
  • MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)
  • MIKE/SAM — Jack Campbell* (46)
  • WILL — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)
  • WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)
  • MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)

Cornerback (4 + 2)

Star/Nickelback (2)

  • NB/S — Brian Branch* (32)
  • NB Chase Lucas (27)

Safety (3 + 2)

Kicking team (3)

  • P — Jack Fox (3)
  • K — Riley Patterson (36)
  • LS — Scott Daly (47)

Kick/Punt returners

  • Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
  • Kick return — Craig Reynolds (13)

Kick coverage specialists

  • Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
  • Holder — Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner — Will Harris (25) and Chase Lucas (27)
  • Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.