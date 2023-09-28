The Detroit Lions (2-1) are taking on the Green Bay Packers (2-1) in Week 4 with both teams hoping to take control of the NFC North.

In this updated look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all players by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured/suspended players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.

Quarterback (2 + 1 injured)

Jared Goff (16)

Teddy Bridgewater (10)

Hendon Hooker* (12) — NFI list, eligible to play in Week 5

Running back/Fullback (3 + 2)

David Montgomery (5) — thigh, Questionable — Expected to play

— thigh, Questionable — Expected to play Jahmyr Gibbs* (26)

Craig Reynolds (13)

Zonovan Knight (28) — INACTIVE

Jason Cabinda (45), FB — knee, Ruled OUT

Wide receiver (5 + 1 suspension)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

Josh Reynolds (8)

Marvin Jones Jr. (0)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Antoine Green* (80)

Jameson Williams (9) — Suspended, eligible to return to play in Week 7

Tight end (4)

Sam LaPorta* (87)

Brock Wright (89)

James Mitchell (82)

Darrell Daniels (86) — signed to the active roster this week

Offensive line (8 + 2)

Projected starters

OL Reserves

Interior defensive line (4 + 1)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

DT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91)

DT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

DT — Brodric Martin* (98) — INACTIVE

EDGE Rushers (4 + 3)

EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97)

DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)

DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)

EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)

SAM — James Houston (41) — fibula, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 7

DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93) — knee, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 6

SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — undisclosed, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 5

As a reminder, this is the way this position group roles breakdown is:

EDGE = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing, while also reducing inside in pass rushing situations

DE/SAM = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing

DE/IDL = can play edge with hand in the dirt or reduce inside in base sets

SAM = standup pass rusher

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)

MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)

MIKE/SAM — Jack Campbell* (46)

WILL — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)

WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)

Cornerback (4 + 2)

Cameron Sutton (1)

Jerry Jacobs (23)

Will Harris (25)

Steven Gilmore* (24)

Emmanuel Moseley — knee/hamstring, Questionable — NOT expected to play — INACTIVE

Khalil Dorsey (30) — illness, on injured reserve, eligible to return Week 6

Star/Nickelback (2)

NB/S — Brian Branch* (32)

NB Chase Lucas (27)

Safety (3 + 2)

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

K — Riley Patterson (36)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

Kick/Punt returners

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Craig Reynolds (13)

Kick coverage specialists

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Will Harris (25) and Chase Lucas (27)

Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: