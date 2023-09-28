Best player prop bets for Lions-Packers, Week 4

The Detroit Lions are headed to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers for control of the NFC North. Offensive scoring has been down in the league thus far, and football on Thursday night can be unpredictable, but below, there are still three wagers to consider, with odds courtesy of the good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sam LaPorta, Over 42.5 receiving yards (-115)

Laporta has hit the over three weeks in a row, and after firmly establishing himself as an offensive weapon, there’s no reason to expect him to slow down anytime soon. In Week 1, LaPorta’s 39 receiving yards would have fallen short of this betting line, but in the past two weeks, he has exceeded that mark with 63- and 84-yard games.

Josh Reynolds, Over 32.5 receiving yards (-130)

This may seem a bit counterintuitive after Reynolds was not targeted in Week 3, but that lack of production was more of an anomaly than a sign of things changing with the Lions' offense. Reynolds has always been a security blanket for Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and that was illustrated over the first two weeks of the season when Reynolds had 80 and 66-yard receiving games. Look for Reynolds to have a bounce-back game against a Packers secondary that is likely to be missing its best corner, Jaire Alexander. Furthermore, with his goose-egg game significantly dropping this prop bet's total, this number feels very achievable.

David Montgomery, Anytime TD Scorer + Lions win (+230)

After missing last week’s game with a thigh injury, Montgomery is not only expected to play but also assume lead-back duties. In the two games he has played this season, Montgomery has scored a touchdown in both. As the feature power back in the Lions offensive scheme, when they get near the goal line, it’s his number that they call. The Lions have shown a history of wanting to assert their dominance at the goal line, and so far, Montgomery has been the beneficiary. If you’re not confident the Lions will win, you can take that part of the bet out and the odds drop to +125.