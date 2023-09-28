 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Pride of Detroit Direct is now three times per week! In addition to the game previews and recaps, we have a new analysis piece by a guest expert each week. Sign up now!

Filed under:

NFL Week 4 ‘TNF’ expert picks: Lions at Packers score predictions

Our staff makes their picks and predictions for the Lions at Packers in Week 4 of the 2023 season.

By Erik Schlitt
/ new
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will face off on Thursday night with the winner moving to 3-1 on the season and the loser landing at 2-2 after four weeks. The Lions opened the week as 1-point favorites, and according to the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook, that number has increased to Lions -2 points.

Things have really focused on injuries this week, as both teams entered the week with several key starters availabilities up in the air. On Wednesday both teams released their injury designations—Lions injury report, Packers injury report—and the Lions looked like they would be returning left tackle Taylor Decker and running back David Montgomery. On Thursday morning, Lions fans got a bit of a scare from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, suggesting the duo may actually miss the game, but quickly retracted his report and confirmed Decker and Montgomery would both play. On the flip side, the Packers will be without their starting left tackle and left guard, and likely a starting corner, but they will return running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson.

For more on this game, we’ve broken it down in a litany of ways—5 keys to victory, On Paper preview, early week preview, 5 Questions with the enemy, and many more—and now it’s time to predict the outcome of the game.

Here’s a look at our predictions via Tallysight, as well as our score predictions below:

Pride of Detroit score predictions:

Hamza Baccouche (2-1): 24-20 Lions
Meko Scott (2-1): 23-13 Lions
Alex Reno (2-1): 28-10 Lions
Kellie Rowe (2-1): N/A
Brandon Knapp (2-1): 28-17 Lions
Ryan Mathews (2-1): 28-17 Lions
Chris Perfett (0-0-3): 28-28 Tie
Morgan Cannon (1-2): 30-24 Lions
Jerry Mallory (1-2): 30-20 Lions
Jeremy Reisman (1-2): 24-13 Lions
Erik Schlitt (1-2): 27-17 Lions
Kyle Yost (1-2): 24-17 Lions
John Whiticar (0-3): 31-27 Lions

Now it’s your turn to pick. Vote in the poll below and share your score predictions in the comments.

Poll

Who wins on Thursday?

view results
  • 75%
    Lions
    (2958 votes)
  • 24%
    Packers
    (968 votes)
3926 votes total Vote Now

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.