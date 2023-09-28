NFL Week 4 ‘TNF’ expert picks: Lions at Packers score predictions

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will face off on Thursday night with the winner moving to 3-1 on the season and the loser landing at 2-2 after four weeks. The Lions opened the week as 1-point favorites, and according to the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook, that number has increased to Lions -2 points.

Things have really focused on injuries this week, as both teams entered the week with several key starters availabilities up in the air. On Wednesday both teams released their injury designations—Lions injury report, Packers injury report—and the Lions looked like they would be returning left tackle Taylor Decker and running back David Montgomery. On Thursday morning, Lions fans got a bit of a scare from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, suggesting the duo may actually miss the game, but quickly retracted his report and confirmed Decker and Montgomery would both play. On the flip side, the Packers will be without their starting left tackle and left guard, and likely a starting corner, but they will return running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson.

For more on this game, we’ve broken it down in a litany of ways—5 keys to victory, On Paper preview, early week preview, 5 Questions with the enemy, and many more—and now it’s time to predict the outcome of the game.

Here’s a look at our predictions via Tallysight, as well as our score predictions below:

Pride of Detroit score predictions:

Hamza Baccouche (2-1): 24-20 Lions

Meko Scott (2-1): 23-13 Lions

Alex Reno (2-1): 28-10 Lions

Kellie Rowe (2-1): N/A

Brandon Knapp (2-1): 28-17 Lions

Ryan Mathews (2-1): 28-17 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-3): 28-28 Tie

Morgan Cannon (1-2): 30-24 Lions

Jerry Mallory (1-2): 30-20 Lions

Jeremy Reisman (1-2): 24-13 Lions

Erik Schlitt (1-2): 27-17 Lions

Kyle Yost (1-2): 24-17 Lions

John Whiticar (0-3): 31-27 Lions

Now it’s your turn to pick. Vote in the poll below and share your score predictions in the comments.