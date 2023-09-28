NFL Week 4 ‘TNF’ expert picks: Lions at Packers score predictions

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will face off on Thursday night with the winner moving to 3-1 on the season and the loser landing at 2-2 after four weeks. The Lions opened the week as 1-point favorites, and according to the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook, that number has increased to Lions -2 points.
Things have really focused on injuries this week, as both teams entered the week with several key starters availabilities up in the air. On Wednesday both teams released their injury designations—Lions injury report, Packers injury report—and the Lions looked like they would be returning left tackle Taylor Decker and running back David Montgomery. On Thursday morning, Lions fans got a bit of a scare from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, suggesting the duo may actually miss the game, but quickly retracted his report and confirmed Decker and Montgomery would both play. On the flip side, the Packers will be without their starting left tackle and left guard, and likely a starting corner, but they will return running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson.
For more on this game, we’ve broken it down in a litany of ways—5 keys to victory, On Paper preview, early week preview, 5 Questions with the enemy, and many more—and now it’s time to predict the outcome of the game.
Here’s a look at our predictions via Tallysight, as well as our score predictions below:
Pride of Detroit score predictions:
Hamza Baccouche (2-1): 24-20 Lions
Meko Scott (2-1): 23-13 Lions
Alex Reno (2-1): 28-10 Lions
Kellie Rowe (2-1): N/A
Brandon Knapp (2-1): 28-17 Lions
Ryan Mathews (2-1): 28-17 Lions
Chris Perfett (0-0-3): 28-28 Tie
Morgan Cannon (1-2): 30-24 Lions
Jerry Mallory (1-2): 30-20 Lions
Jeremy Reisman (1-2): 24-13 Lions
Erik Schlitt (1-2): 27-17 Lions
Kyle Yost (1-2): 24-17 Lions
John Whiticar (0-3): 31-27 Lions
Now it’s your turn to pick. Vote in the poll below and share your score predictions in the comments.
Poll
Who wins on Thursday?
-
75%
Lions
-
24%
Packers
