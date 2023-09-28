Survey results: Majority of Lions fans projecting a close win over the Packers

On Tuesday, we polled Detroit Lions fans, asking them two questions for our latest SB Nation Reacts survey:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll) What is the most likely outcome for the Lions at Packers?

With regards to the first survey question, after Week 1, the results showed that 99% of fans said they were confident in the direction of the franchise, but that number dipped to 86% following a Week 2 loss to the Seahawks. Now, after a bounce-back win over the previously undefeated Atlanta Falcons, fans’ confidence in the direction of the Lions franchise has strongly rebounded back up to 97%.

As far as tonight’s game, 90% of Lions fans believe Detroit will walk out of Green Bay with a win, though 66% of the voters are expecting a close game.

Here are a few of the explanations from voters in the comment section of the original article:

FunkyTime: “How to know you’re a crazy bandwagon fan that has massive mood swings depending on each game week to week: You’re one of the 13% of voters that even after the Lions had won 9 of the previous 11 games and beaten the Superbowl champs, once they lost a single game in overtime to a playoff team you all of a sudden were convinced that the Lions were heading in the wrong direction.

“How to know you’re a crazy bandwagon fan that has massive mood swings depending on each game week to week: You’re one of the 13% of voters that even after the Lions had won 9 of the previous 11 games and beaten the Superbowl champs, once they lost a single game in overtime to a playoff team you all of a sudden were convinced that the Lions were heading in the wrong direction. Roar-schack: “Headline will be: Lions Lose on Controversial Call”

“Headline will be: Lions Lose on Controversial Call” Negativghostrdr209 : “I think it’s going to be close. Mobile QBs give the Lions trouble. Yet, I think Hutchinson, Mc Neil, and even Campbell might find Love on Thursday night! They’ll be looking for Love, and they’re gonna get Love.”

: “I think it’s going to be close. Mobile QBs give the Lions trouble. Yet, I think Hutchinson, Mc Neil, and even Campbell might find Love on Thursday night! They’ll be looking for Love, and they’re gonna get Love.” PlayoffsOrBusted : “For me, this is the game that lets our division know who’s running the show this year, Lions win 31-17.”

: “For me, this is the game that lets our division know who’s running the show this year, Lions win 31-17.” Waitingfortheroar: “Detroit by a trillion”

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.