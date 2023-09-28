Survey results: Majority of Lions fans projecting a close win over the Packers

On Tuesday, we polled Detroit Lions fans, asking them two questions for our latest SB Nation Reacts survey:
- Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll)
- What is the most likely outcome for the Lions at Packers?
With regards to the first survey question, after Week 1, the results showed that 99% of fans said they were confident in the direction of the franchise, but that number dipped to 86% following a Week 2 loss to the Seahawks. Now, after a bounce-back win over the previously undefeated Atlanta Falcons, fans’ confidence in the direction of the Lions franchise has strongly rebounded back up to 97%.
As far as tonight’s game, 90% of Lions fans believe Detroit will walk out of Green Bay with a win, though 66% of the voters are expecting a close game.
Here are a few of the explanations from voters in the comment section of the original article:
- FunkyTime: “How to know you’re a crazy bandwagon fan that has massive mood swings depending on each game week to week: You’re one of the 13% of voters that even after the Lions had won 9 of the previous 11 games and beaten the Superbowl champs, once they lost a single game in overtime to a playoff team you all of a sudden were convinced that the Lions were heading in the wrong direction.
- Roar-schack: “Headline will be: Lions Lose on Controversial Call”
- Negativghostrdr209: “I think it’s going to be close. Mobile QBs give the Lions trouble. Yet, I think Hutchinson, Mc Neil, and even Campbell might find Love on Thursday night! They’ll be looking for Love, and they’re gonna get Love.”
- PlayoffsOrBusted: “For me, this is the game that lets our division know who’s running the show this year, Lions win 31-17.”
- Waitingfortheroar: “Detroit by a trillion”
