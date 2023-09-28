Lucky us, another Thursday night game for the Detroit Lions! While Arrowhead is one of the toughest venues in the NFL, Lambeau has not been any friendlier for the Lions, though this game will bring back some positive memories from the impressive victory last January that kept the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs.

It is a brand new season, though, and both teams have some new faces playing significant roles. Thursdays are always tough for fantasy with the shortened week between comes, but there are still some fantasy opportunities in this key matchup that will give the winner first place of the NFC North.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What Lions-Packers start/sit decisions are you making?

My answer: Hopefully you listened last week when I called Sam LaPorta a top-six tight end last week! This week, I am going with Jahmyr Gibbs as the breakout star. The rookie has yet to put up double-digit fantasy points, but that changes in Green Bay; I like an RB1 performance with a touchdown on some sort of gadget play.

On the other side, I am staying away from Jordan Love. The new Packers starting quarterback has a couple top-10 finishes already, but I think the Detroit defense is going to be up for the challenge. The Lions have mixed results against quarterbacks this year, but Love is no Patrick Mahomes or Geno Smith — I would stay away unless I was desperate for a second quarterback in superflex.