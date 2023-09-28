Lions vs. Packers bold prediction: Amon-Ra St. Brown has career day in Green Bay

Gone are the days where playing at Lambeau Field was an automatic loss for the Detroit Lions. Even longer gone are the days where playing the Green Bay Packers was a likely loss for the Detroit Lions. The Lions have dominated the Packers as of late, turning a page similar to how they did when the #WeOwnTheBears hashtag first started after turning the tides against Chicago. This was most evident in the season finale last year, with the Lions spoiling the Packers’ playoff hopes in dramatic fashion.

For younger Lions, this is a great place to start. The Packers are objectively your inferiors. Players like Amon-Ra St. Brown will be looking to continue a streak of dominance and mark their territory at Lambeau Field.

Bold prediction of the week: Amon-Ra St. Brown sets career high 123+ receiving yards against Packers

Amon-Ra St. Brown has quietly had a red-hot start to the year, posting 275 receiving yards through three weeks. He enters Thursday night’s matchup with the Packers coming off of back-to-back 102-yard receiving games, and is set to face a Packers secondary that is not at their best.

Last week, he managed to do so against a formidable Falcons secondary in spite of a carousel at offensive line causing Jared Goff to be under pressure all day. The Lions also didn’t have much luck in the run game, meaning the passing game was the only dimension the Lions had going for them. Despite that, St. Brown led a one-man show against Atlanta, posting a triple-digit receiving yards day as one of just two wide receivers to catch a pass.

If he could do that, then he’s going to shred a Green Bay defense that’s thin on the back end. Packers reserve safety Zayne Anderson has already been ruled out, and two of their corners, including two-time All-Pro Jaire Alexander, are questionable. From the Packers Week 4 injury designations:

It’s hard to get a read on [Jaire Alexander’s] status this week, as he was listed as a non-participant on Monday, but limited both on Tuesday and Wednesday. One of the Packers’ backup corners, Carrington Valentine, is also questionable.

St. Brown historically has been held in check against the Packers. Last year, he posted 104 receiving yards in total across both matchups against Green Bay. That’s a very respectable stat line against a corner like Jaire Alexander, but we know St. Brown is capable of more. He may have his opportunity to show that Thursday night.

The Packers defense will also have to have their eyes on the Lions backfield. With Taylor Decker and David Montgomery set to return to the lineup and the Packers down All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, they’ll need some extra been in run defense. If they keep their attention at the line of scrimmage, that may open things up for St. Brown in the middle of the field, where he has the most chemistry with Jared Goff.

It won’t be easy, and it never is against a defense with as much star power as the Packers. However, the Lions are poised to get attention in the run game, and the Packers are going to be moving pieces around in the secondary. That could mean St. Brown is set to have his best game against the Packers yet, if not a career day in receiving yards.