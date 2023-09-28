 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Pride of Detroit Direct is now three times per week! In addition to the game previews and recaps, we have a new analysis piece by a guest expert each week. Sign up now!

Filed under:

Lions DT Benito Jones’ RIDICULOUS cowboy outfit channels Vince Wilfork

Detroit Lions DT Benito Jones just channeled his inner Vince Wilfork with this amazing overalls fit before the Packers game.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new

Detroit Lions players are filing into Lambeau Field for a big showdown on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. Some use the stroll into the stadium to show off their latest fashion, wearing expensive suits or designer clothing.

Lions defensive tackle Benito Jones took at different approach. As displayed by the Lions official Twitter account, Jones strolled up to the stadium in full cowboy gear—overalls, boots, hat... the whole ordeal. Take a gander:

Jones is from Mississippi, and he was recently telling the media and his teammates in the locker room about the amount of cows he owns and his trucking company. So this isn’t an act. This is who he is when he’s away from football—and apparently when he’s at his football job now, too.

If this outfit seems a little familiar, former legendary defensive tackle Vince Wilfork famously wore a similar outfit during an episode of “Hard Knocks” with the Houston Texans back in 2015.

Who wore it better?

You can learn a little more about Jones’ background and farm life with this profile from his days at Ole Miss:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.