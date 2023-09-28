Lions DT Benito Jones’ RIDICULOUS cowboy outfit channels Vince Wilfork

Detroit Lions players are filing into Lambeau Field for a big showdown on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. Some use the stroll into the stadium to show off their latest fashion, wearing expensive suits or designer clothing.

Lions defensive tackle Benito Jones took at different approach. As displayed by the Lions official Twitter account, Jones strolled up to the stadium in full cowboy gear—overalls, boots, hat... the whole ordeal. Take a gander:

I just have...so many questions... pic.twitter.com/NTY1ZtUHRI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 28, 2023

Jones is from Mississippi, and he was recently telling the media and his teammates in the locker room about the amount of cows he owns and his trucking company. So this isn’t an act. This is who he is when he’s away from football—and apparently when he’s at his football job now, too.

If this outfit seems a little familiar, former legendary defensive tackle Vince Wilfork famously wore a similar outfit during an episode of “Hard Knocks” with the Houston Texans back in 2015.

Who wore it better?

