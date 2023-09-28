Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers first half open thread

This is is. If the Detroit Lions want to prove they are truly NFC North favorites, the opportunity lies in front of them this Thursday night. The powers that be have decided that the Lions are only allowed to play a road games against the Green Bay Packers in primetime, so there will be a hostile fan base awaiting them at Lambeau Field.

But was once an impossible hill to climb is now just another bump in the road to their ultimate goal. The Lions have beaten the Packers three times in a row, including last year’s finale, in which they kicked the Packers out of the playoffs on their own home field.

They now head to the same field two-point favorites over the Packers—something that would have been unheard of for the past 20 years of Lions football. But the game isn’t played on a Vegas odd spreadsheet. It’s played on the gridiron. It’s up for the Lions to actually put in the work and prove the oddsmakers right.

