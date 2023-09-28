Lions vs. Packers: Live score updates, analysis, highlights, injury news

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers already look like the two biggest forces in the NFC North. Both teams enter Week 4 with a 2-1 record, while the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are still looking for their first win of the season.

On Thursday night, the Lions and Packers will battle for sole possession of the division lead. While there is still three months of football to be played, this is very much a statement game. Either the Lions will make a statement that the offseason hype was legit. Or the Packers will make a statement that they will not skip a beat going from the Aaron Rodgers era to the Jordan Love era.

While the Lions enter the game as two-point favorites, there is no such thing as an easy divisional road game, and that certainly is the case when you’re in primetime at an iconic place like Lambeau Field.

The Lions may have won in Lambeau last year—when the Packers had everything to play for and the Lions were playing spoiler—but it’s a new year, and it’s a week-to-week league. You always have to prove yourself. So will the Lions do it tonight?

Stick around here as we will provide live updates, including drive-by-drive analysis, score updates, and highlights as the game goes on. Just stay on this page, and refresh it every few minutes to get the latest news.

Kickoff is scheduled to be at 8:15 p.m. ET. See you then.

First quarter

Green Bay won the toss and deferred, giving the Lions offense a chance to take an early lead. But after the first two plays went for negative yardage, Jared Goff tried to force a ball into a tight window and was picked off Rudy Ford.

Taking over at the Lions’ 16-yard line, the Packers couldn’t get much going themselves. A second-down sack by Aidan Hutchinson forced Green Bay into a third-and-19.

The Packers were happy with a conservative third-down play call to ensure a field goal and a 3-0 Packers lead.

Detroit’s second offensive drive went much better. After a couple first downs gained on the ground, Goff connected with tight end Sam Laporta for a big 35-yard gain,

Then found a wide-open Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 24-yard touchdown. 7-3 Lions.