Look: Lions fans are taking over Lambeau Field

Around the NFL, most fans think the Detroit Lions are further along in their quest for the zenith of the NFC than the Green Bay Packers. That excitement is showing in Lambeau Field of all places on Thursday Night Football.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press made this comment pregame:

“Good amount of Honolulu blue in the stands at another road game. Lions fans travel so wellm” said Birkett of the shade of blue associated with the Lions.

Justin Rogers from Detroit News piggybacked on the tweet, with one criticism.

“Feel like Dave might be underselling it. I’m looking across the field behind the Lions bench (always biggest concentration) and it feels like it’s 35+ percent goal line to goal line.”

Then he shared this video:

Sure there is a lot of yellow, but if you look, a lot of that is static parts of the stadium. There really is a lot of blue in the stands.

According to the team, there are roughly 147,000 people on the waiting list for Packers season tickets. Fans have calculated the multiple decades it’s going to take for them to make it into the exclusive club. It is a sign of pride for those hearty fans.

Apparently, Lions fans are surpassing those fanatics from Green Bay. Hopefully at the end of the game, we’ll get some video of Lions fans down by the rails celebrating a victory. Here’s the first celebration video, with some Lions fans in the first row celebrating the opening touchdown of the game with Amon-Ra St. Brown.