Watch: Sam LaPorta, Amon-Ra St. Brown go back-to-back for 60 yards and a touchdown

After an opening drive interception, the Detroit Lions offense didn’t miss a step on the second drive. A few short runs and passes set up the Lions’ offense at their 41-yard line before quarterback Jared Goff had two great catch-and-runs to get into the end zone.

Rookie TE Sam LaPorta took a pass on 3rd-and-5, shook off a defender, and stiff-armed his way inside the Green Bay Packers’ 25.

On the very next play, Amon-Ra St. Brown did what he does; he found a bunch of space, made a twisting catch, and crossed the goal line for the touchdown.

The Lions took a 7-3 lead on the play and ensuing extra point. Brown (Lambeau) leaped into the stands to celebrate with some field-side Lions fans and got a beer bath for his troubles.