 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Pride of Detroit Direct is now three times per week! In addition to the game previews and recaps, we have a new analysis piece by a guest expert each week. Sign up now!

Filed under:

Watch: Following INT return, Jerry Jacobs has more receiving yards than the Packers

Not a great look for Green Bay

By MattRichWarren
/ new
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has had a night to forget so far. Five minutes into the second quarter, he has just 9 passing yards. He has the same number of completions to the Detroit Lions, and Jerry Jacobs returned it for 20 yards.

That’s right, the Lions’ defensive back has as many catches and more yards than the Packers receivers.

Here is the video:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.