Watch: Following INT return, Jerry Jacobs has more receiving yards than the Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has had a night to forget so far. Five minutes into the second quarter, he has just 9 passing yards. He has the same number of completions to the Detroit Lions, and Jerry Jacobs returned it for 20 yards.
That’s right, the Lions’ defensive back has as many catches and more yards than the Packers receivers.
Here is the video:
Former Razorback Jerry Jacobs with the interception for the Lions on Thursday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/C0o0WF9rii— Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) September 29, 2023
