Watch: David Montgomery’s back with two first-half touchdowns

The running back came off the injury report and went right to pay-dirt.

By MattRichWarren
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery missed Week 3 with a thigh injury but he was back in a big way during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Showing no ill effects of the injury and receiving a full workload, Montgomery scored the second and third touchdowns for Detroit.

As noted above by NFL.com, that’s three straight games with a touchdown for Montgomery, since he joined the Lions this offseason. He added his fourth TD in those three games in the second quarter.

Montgomery only had six touchdowns in 2022 with the Chicago Bears. He signed as a free agent this offseason.

