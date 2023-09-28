Watch: David Montgomery’s back with two first-half touchdowns

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery missed Week 3 with a thigh injury but he was back in a big way during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Showing no ill effects of the injury and receiving a full workload, Montgomery scored the second and third touchdowns for Detroit.

3 rushing TDs in 3 games for David Montgomery as a Lion!

— NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2023

As noted above by NFL.com, that’s three straight games with a touchdown for Montgomery, since he joined the Lions this offseason. He added his fourth TD in those three games in the second quarter.

Montgomery only had six touchdowns in 2022 with the Chicago Bears. He signed as a free agent this offseason.