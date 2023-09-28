Detroit Lions offense sets a couple franchise records in 1st half vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions absolutely steamrolled the Green Bay Packers in the first half of their Week 4 Thursday night matchup. They took a 27-3 lead into halftime, and led the yardage totals 284-21. In the process, the Lions set a couple of very notable franchise records.

First of all, Detroit’s 27 points in the first half was the most in franchise history against the Packers in their previous 187 matchups between the two teams.

Secondly, the Lions eclipsed 20 points in a game for the 13th straight game. That is the longest active streak in the NFL, but it’s also ties the longest streak in franchise history, matching the total accomplished back in 1995.

The @Lions have scored 20+ points for the 13th-straight game, tying the franchise record set in 1995.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/sWqpIID3VC — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 29, 2023

Detroit’s offense continues to roll, but much of their efforts are thanks to a stout defense. The Lions held the Packers without a first down for the majority of the first half, allowing the offense to have a total of seven possession in the first half. Detroit scored on five of those possessions, including three touchdowns.