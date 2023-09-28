Lions injury update: Brian Branch returns to play after ankle injury

Detroit Lions nickel cornerback Brian Branch suffered an ankle injury early in the second half against the Green Bay Packers. The rookie stayed on the field for several minutes, and when he walked off the field, it was extremely gingerly. Eventually, he had to be carted off to the locker room. The team officially listed him as questionable to return to the game with an ankle injury.

On the play, Branch appeared to land a little awkwardly on his right foot/leg, as you can see in the final replay below:

If Branch misses any significant time, it would be a major blow to the Lions defense. The Lions’ second-round pick has been one of the best rookie defenders in football through three weeks, tallying 18 tackles, three passes defended, three tackles for loss and a pick six.

Branch was replaced by veteran defensive back Will Harris, leaving the Lions’ secondary decimated by injuries. Detroit was already missing cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Kerby Joseph.

UPDATE: Branch returned to the sidelines and got a tape job on the right ankle. We’ll see if he comes back in the game.

UPDATE 2: Branch is back in there. It appears he avoided a serious injury.

UPDATE 3: Branch was pulled again late in the game, but in good news, he told reporters that x-rays were negative.