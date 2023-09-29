Best reactions from the Detroit Lions dismantling of the Packers

These are some Brand New Lions.

The mantra fans are using to expunge its predecessor certainly looked to be true as the Detroit Lions took down the Green Bay Packers on prime time. The boys in Honolulu blue pummeled the cheeseheads 34-20 in their own territory at Lambeau Field, although there was so much blue in the crowd, it was hard to tell whose home it was.

Sports analysts were impressed while fans were of course ecstatic. Let’s enjoy some posts over on X, shall we? Here are some of my favorites.

i’m 43 and that’s the best half of lions football i’ve ever seen. — bomani (@bomani_jones) September 29, 2023

LION 3-1 AND SOLE POSSESSION OF FIRST PLACE IN THE NFC NORTH — Brand New Lions (@DETsports__) September 29, 2023

"It's the Detroit Lions sir they're finally playing complimentary football in prime time, what should we do?" pic.twitter.com/ZskXrACPNG — R̶y̶a̶n̶ (@_McCluskeyR) September 29, 2023

#Lions ain’t playing around with this season man and I love all of it!!! — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) September 29, 2023

The Lions have been on the other side of this so often. I have no sympathy

Pedal

To

The

Metal

All facets of the game pic.twitter.com/OpkwMt06gS — Sean Baligian (@SeanPBali) September 29, 2023

hearing “let’s go lions” at an away game is something i never thought i’d hear lmao #OnePride — em ️‍ (@tangled_emmett) September 29, 2023

Look at all that blue. I see you and I love you. You guys showed up and showed out. pic.twitter.com/5OLq0UXDeY — Dan Miller (@DanMillerFox2) September 29, 2023

And onto the rest of your notes.

This video made the rounds during the game — a fan pouring a beer on Amon-Ra St. Brown during his Lambeau Leap. I think we can agree on two things: 1. St. Brown is the type to be fueled by something like that. Eric-Cartman-let-me-drink-your-tears kinda guy. 2. That’s like a $10 beer; joke’s on that fan.

classy move from that Packers fan pouring beer on Amon-Ra St. Brown after the touchdown. pic.twitter.com/wJh6R8UbwO — Ryan Mathews (@Ryan_POD) September 29, 2023

Brad Holmes continues to be a visible, approachable GM, stopping for pictures in Green Bay:

Brad mf Holmes pic.twitter.com/6p6683WejQ — Tyler Sawa (@tyler_sawa) September 28, 2023

Just an outrageous stat at the end of the first quarter:

First quarter yardage



Lions: 194

Packers: 1 — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) September 29, 2023

Another fun stat for you:

The Packers are down by 24 points at home for just the third time in the last 50 seasons, including playoffs.



The others:

2002 Wild card vs. ATL (down 24)

2006 Week 13 vs. NYJ (down 31)



per @ESPNStatsInfo — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 29, 2023

Anti-Lions officiating on national display:

Seems close to a hold. Also seems to happen to #Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson a lot. pic.twitter.com/iTEG9BEVx7 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 29, 2023

two TERRIBLE calls against the Lions defense on this drive — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 29, 2023

From a defensive great himself:

Branch is a damn great rookie.. lil homie nice!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) September 29, 2023

Man Hutchinson a top 10 defensive player in the nfl… he’s a complete player! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) September 29, 2023

Bet you could!!!