Best reactions from the Detroit Lions dismantling of the Packers

Never a doubt.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

These are some Brand New Lions.

The mantra fans are using to expunge its predecessor certainly looked to be true as the Detroit Lions took down the Green Bay Packers on prime time. The boys in Honolulu blue pummeled the cheeseheads 34-20 in their own territory at Lambeau Field, although there was so much blue in the crowd, it was hard to tell whose home it was.

Sports analysts were impressed while fans were of course ecstatic. Let’s enjoy some posts over on X, shall we? Here are some of my favorites.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • This video made the rounds during the game — a fan pouring a beer on Amon-Ra St. Brown during his Lambeau Leap. I think we can agree on two things: 1. St. Brown is the type to be fueled by something like that. Eric-Cartman-let-me-drink-your-tears kinda guy. 2. That’s like a $10 beer; joke’s on that fan.
  • Brad Holmes continues to be a visible, approachable GM, stopping for pictures in Green Bay:
  • Just an outrageous stat at the end of the first quarter:
  • Another fun stat for you:
  • Anti-Lions officiating on national display:
  • From a defensive great himself:
  • Bet you could!!!

