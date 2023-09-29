VIDEO: Jared Goff fires back at Ryan Fitzpatrick after ‘poor man’s’ comment

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff fired back at Ryan Fitzpatrick after the former NFL quarterback—now Amazon Prime show pundit—made a slight to him.

In the pre-game show, they aired a neat interview between Goff and former Rams teammate Andrew Whitworth, detailing Goff’s rise and fall in Los Angeles and his resurgence in Detroit. At the end of the segment, Fitzpatrick made a weird off-the-cuff comment about Goff, calling him a “poor man’s Matt Ryan.”

Well, word got back to Goff, and when he joined the panel after the Lions’ decisive 34-20 win over the Packers, he took a shot back at Fitzpatrick for the slight.

“Hope it’s up to your standards,” Goff said to Fitzpatrick. “I didn’t know I was a poor man’s anything, but it’s okay.”

After getting a round of “OOOOHHs” from the group, Goff told Fitzpatrick he was joking and just giving him a hard time.

“Matt Ryan is a hell of a player. I’m giving you a hard time,” Goff said. “I appreciate it, man.”