Lions’ Frank Ragnow named NFLPA Community MVP of Week 4

The wins keep on coming for the Detroit Lions, with this one coming off the field.

Each week of the regular season, the NFLPA (National Football League Player’s Association) recognizes players for their work in the community, and the Lions Pro Bowl center, Frank Ragnow, is the recipient of the honor in Week 4 of the 2023 season.

“Thank you to the NFLPA for recognizing me as the Week 4 Community MVP,” Ragnow said in a press release. “It’s a great honor to be recognized for the work I have been doing with my nonprofit, The Rags Remembered Foundation.”

Fresh off the @Lions #ThursdayNightFootball win, Frank Ragnow @KNARFWONGAR is our Week 4 #CommunityMVP after hosting eight grieving families for an afternoon of fishing, games and bonding in memory of their lost loved ones.

Ragnow’s powerful relationship with his father and how he dealt with his passing has been well documented by the Detroit media, as Ragnow’s father was the inspiration behind his charity work and foundation, created in 2022.

“I started the foundation in honor of my dad to help kids dealing with grief understand how healing the outdoors can be,” said Ragnow, whose father Jon passed away suddenly in 2016. “It’s a privilege to provide access to the outdoors to the children we serve.”

The Lions and NFLPA released the following statement, regarding the altruistic endeavor that led to this recognition:

“On September 22, the Detroit Lions center and his wife Lucy hosted their latest Fishin’ for Memories event at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Michigan. Eight families (including 16 kids) who had recently lost loved ones were invited through Angela Hospice for a special day of bonding, including tossing around the football, eating pizza, and playing games like cornhole and Connect Four with Ragnow and fellow Lions Michael Badgley, Jack Fox, Romeo Okawara and Colby Sorsdal. “Afterwards, the families went for a boat tour of the lake and each child received private fishing lessons from Ragnow. At the end of the day, each kid also received their very own fishing pole, stocked bait and tackle box, a signed Lions football and a bag from his Rags Remembered Foundation.”

Congratulations to Frank Ragnow for being recognized for this prestigious honor.