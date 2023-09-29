The NFL has made several changes to its policies surrounding gambling, and while many of the decisions moving forward will be stricter, they are also showing more leniency on players who were currently suspended, including Detroit Lions Jameson Williams, who will be reinstated on Monday

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

“The NFL is reinstating #Lions WR Jameson Williams and #Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere effective Monday — two weeks before their gambling suspensions were set to end, per sources. This is part of the newly agreed to policies related to gambling.”

Williams was originally suspended by the NFL for a violation of the league's gambling rules and given a six-game suspension. Williams was eligible to return to the team in a limited capacity last week, and was expected to stay under those restrictions for an additional two. But with the new decision by the NFL, he can return to normal functions on Monday.

Because Williams is still technically on the exemption/suspension list, he does not count against the Lions 53-man roster. On Monday he will be added and begin taking up a spot, but fortunately for the Lions, they just so happen to have a spot available after replacing Matt Nelson on injured reserve on Thursday.

Williams will likely still move through a re-acclimation process back to football, but expect him to be available for the Lions next game, in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field.