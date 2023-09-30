The Detroit Lions started off their NFC North tour with a comfortable road victory over the Green Bay Packers, pushing their win streak over the division rival to four in a row. Plenty of Lions fans showed up to witness their team take control of first place in the division, and they made Lambeau Field look like a home game for the Lions.

Dating back to last year, the Lions have dominated their NFC North adversaries and now have six wins in their last seven divisional games. With the Vikings falling back to reality, the Bears in complete shambles, and an Aaron Rodgers-less Packers team struggling to find their identity, this feeling might not go away any time soon.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

How many divisional wins will the Lions finish with this year?

My answer: Screw it, I’ll say it: Six.

The Lions should have no issues sweeping a Bears team that is a complete dumpster fire right now. I also expect them to beat the Packers at home (on Thanksgiving) after what they were able to do to them on the road. Obviously, it’s the NFL and anything can happen, but I feel pretty confident that the Lions can come away with a 4-0 record against these two teams.

I’m a little more concerned about the Vikings, who aren’t as bad as their 0-3 record might have you believe. The Lions match up well against the Vikings, so I’m still optimistic about their chances, but playing in Minnesota is never easy. That could be a scrappy one and a lot can change between now and late-December/early-January, when the Lions will face off against Minnesota twice in their final three games.

Your turn: How many divisional wins do you see the Lions finishing with? Let us know in the comments below.