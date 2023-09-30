Video: Lions’ WR Amon-Ra St. Brown blows kiss at salty Packers fan

For younger players like Detroit Lions’ wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, leaving historic Lambeau Field as a victor has to feel like the norm at this point. After all, it wasn’t that long ago when the Lions were here in Week 18 of the 2022 season.

In their Week 4 pummeling of the Green Bay Packers, Lions fans showed up in droves, flooding what is normally a sea of green and yellow with patches of Honolulu Blue. “Let's go Lions” chants could be heard through TVs at home, but unlike their game to conclude last season—this game was never close.

The Lions roared out to a 27-3 first half lead, and never looked back, beating the Packers soundly, 34-20. Lions fans once again gathered behind the Detroit bench as dejected Packers fans made their way to the exits, minus a few brave (?) souls.

Those Packers fans who did stay, like the gentlemen in the video recorded by Lions’ fan Zach Harig, expressed their frustrations in a totally mature, non-crude behavior.

Amon-Ra blows a kiss to the sore loser! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/kECJoZtTWf — Zach Harig (@zach_harig) September 29, 2023

As St. Brown is making his way around the stadium, he exchanges high-fives with Lions fans hanging out at the bottom of the lower bowl. As he draws closer to the camera, a disgruntled Packers fan can be seen flipping him the bird, to which St. Brown hilariously replies by blowing a kiss at the man.

At this point in his career, we know St. Brown enjoys talking trash. Opposing players, his own brother, and apparently, sad Packers fans.

The Sun God has time for everyone.