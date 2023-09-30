The Detroit Lions fans are showing their elite level of support for the team in 2023 and each week that fandom is put on display in a major way.

For the first time in Ford Field history, the Lions have sold out all of their available season tickets. In their preseason game against the New York Giants, the Giants offense had to shift to a silent count because of the crowd noise... in the preseason! In their home opener against the Seahawks, the crowd noise topped out at 127.5 decibels, breaking the Ford Field record.

But that intense support has traveled as well. In the two Lions road games—both in primetime and in storied stadiums—Lions fans have shown up in volume. In Arrowhead Stadium, Lions coach Dan Campbell noted that the sea of blue jerseys was overwhelming during pregame warmups and that he could hear their chants during the third quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

There was an even larger insurgence of Lions fans at Lambeau Field in Week 4, as fans overwhelmed the Packers fans in Green Bay.

“We go up to Arrowhead, that was a big fan base,” Campbell said of Lions fans showing up in mass. “You come out here (to Lambeau)—and we remember last year—but you look and you see them and once again early in the fourth, late third, you start hearing them. They are overpowering the stadium. It is awesome. It is awesome. You feel like there is a little piece of home no matter where you go.”

The Lions fans' presence was so noticeable that the broadcast team pointed out the disparity several times, the post-game show wouldn’t stop talking about it, and Packers media were commenting on how it was the largest influx of visiting fans they’ve ever seen.

I’ve been covering Packers home games now for 30 years and I’ve never seen more of the other team’s colors in the stands at Lambeau than tonight. Ever. pic.twitter.com/01XX2iqaAR — Doug Russell (@DougRussell) September 29, 2023

In fact, the Lions fans were such an overwhelming presence in Green Bay that the Packers felt compelled to release a statement the next day, explaining why it happened and how it’s not their fault:

“The Packers have encouraged our ticket holders to sell to other Packers fans when possible. The secondary market, however, allows fans from anywhere to purchase tickets and Lambeau Field remains a popular destination for all fans, including those from other teams. We have seen this particularly with divisional games. “Conversely, this is how the Packers often enjoy many Packers fans at away games.”

The Lions have seven more away games this year, with their next travel game coming in Week 6 (October, 15) in Tampa Bay, Florida. Start preparing your statement now, Buccaneers.