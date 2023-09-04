Join the Pride of Detroit 2023 Survivor contest

The 2023 regular season is almost here and now is a great time to get all your online sports fantasy games in order. If you’re still looking for opportunities to win some extra prize money and compete against fellow football fans across the nation, Pride of Detroit is launching a new 2023 Survivor contest, entirely free for Detroit Lions fans, sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you’re not familiar with how a Survivor Pool works, it’s relatively simple to follow along with and the commitment is minimal—just one decision a week.

Each week, you pick an NFL team that you think will win their game that week. If you pick a winner, you stay alive in the pool. The following week, you pick another NFL team and as long as you keep picking winners, you keep advancing to the following week.

The only caveat here is that you can only pick an NFL team once per season. Therefore, there is a bit of a season-long strategy that can be applied here—just don’t get too cute with your pick, or it could come back to bite you. If your picked NFL team loses or ties—or you simply forget to make your pick—you will be eliminated from the pool.

The last person (or people) standing at the end of the season wins. If everyone is eliminated prior to Week 18, the last people to lose will be declared the winner(s). The grand prize is $250 to the winner, or an even split of the money amongst the final survivors if multiple people are still standing at the end.

Because the beginning of the NFL season can be ripe with uncertainty, it’s easy for players to be eliminated quickly. So as a bonus, Pride of Detroit will also be conducting a Second Chance Survivor contest ONLY for those players eliminated in the first month of the season or if you missed the original signup period (if you’re still active in the original Survivor Pool, you’re not eligible, sorry).

The same rules of Survivor apply, but it will start in Week 5 instead of Week 1, and the grand prize is $100 for the winner(s).

If you’re interested in joining this league, sign up below, and make sure to bookmark this page so that you can make your picks each week.