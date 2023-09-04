Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is here and the Detroit Lions released their first injury report of the year on Sunday. All 53 players on the Lions active roster were present for Monday’s practice, and only one player was limited, indicating a healthy team for the start of the season.

Injured reserve, Non-Football injury list

Nothing new to report here. Sudfeld and Zylstra suffered knee injuries during training camp that will cost them the entire season. Hooker continues to rehab from a November ACL injury and is expected to be activated at some point this season. Okwara appeared to injure himself in the preseason finale, but because he made the Lions' initial 53-man roster, he is eligible to return to the field in Week 5, if healthy—which could be the case, per Jeremy Reisman’s observations on Monday.

No practice on Monday

None

All 53 players were in attendance for Monday’s practice.

Limited practice

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) — activated from PUP ahead of cutdowns

Moseley was just activated from the PUP list ahead of cutdowns, so a limited participation level was expected as he re-acclimates to the game. It’s still unknown how much—if at all—Moseley will play in the season opener, but the fact that he is back to practicing is promising news.

“It’s tough for me to say right now, but he’s progressed well,” coach Dan Campbell said of when Moseley may return to the field. “It’s a credit to him. He’s put a ton of work into it, he’s a grinder and what bodes well for him is he’s smart. He’s played the game and he’s pretty instinctive and so I think he’s got a chance to catch up pretty fast. Does that mean this week? I don’t know, but we’ll just take it as it comes.”

Full practice

C Frank Ragnow (toe)

DT Isaiah Buggs (Illness)

DB Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

Ragnow’s toe injury is something that he may be dealing with for the remainder of his career. While it’s not as significant as once presumed last season, the team is going to take many precautions to make sure he is healthy.

Buggs was not at practice on Saturday as he missed the day with an illness, but he was able to return to practice on Monday. After missing practice and posting a few cryptic tweets in social media, speculation surrounding his status spread amongst the fan base. As it turns out, the cryptic tweets followed Buggs being told that he would be inactive for Week 1, and it was not something injury-related.

Melifonwu injured his hamstring in the second game of the preseason, and while he missed the remainder of training camp, he has been practicing in full this week, which is a terrific sign he will be available on Thursday.

Notable players not on the injury report

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown injured himself in joint practices and the team essentially shut him down for training camp. He is not listed on the injury report, which is a terrific sign for the Lions' top offensive weapon.

Chiefs injury report

Here’s a look at the Chiefs’ Monday injury report:

Kansas City Chiefs' 2023 Week 1 Monday injury report:



Starters CB L'Jarius Sneed (Knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (knee) were limited and the names to keep an eye on --> pic.twitter.com/cgwy9zXDUJ — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) September 4, 2023

“We’ll take it day by day, but right now, I’d tell you they’re good to go,” Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid said on Sunday. “[Toney] practiced the other day, fast — and he’ll get in there [Sunday] and do the same thing, and then we’ll just take it day by day, make sure he’s feeling all right, his leg. I’d tell you the same thing with Sneed. The same deal. We’ll just kind of play it by ear.”

The biggest absence for the Chiefs may not be injury-related, as star defensive lineman Chris Jones continues his holdout and Kansas City is preparing to play without him on the roster.