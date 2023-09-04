Just a few months after many scratched their heads over the Detroit Lions’ 12th pick in 2023 NFL Draft, Jahmyr Gibbs is now the frontrunner in multiple predictions to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager is beyond excited for what the running back can do in 2023. Early Monday morning, Schrager told Good Morning Football audiences that Gibbs is his choice for OROY. He begins by mentioning he’s been high on Gibbs since July, which I actually told you about back then as well.

My pick for Offensive Rookie of the year is an ELITE POSITIONLESS WEAPON.



We go to Detroit, where @Lions RB @Jahmyr_Gibbs1 is my choice.



1,000 yards rushing ; 500 yards receiving. On a PLAYOFF TEAM. pic.twitter.com/1qhs6bblj8 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) September 4, 2023

“All I have heard is glowing reviews and the way he’s being used might create a new position in the football world. By new position I mean a positionless player that we have not seen before from the running back spot,” Schrager said.

The analyst also predicts Gibbs will tally at least 1,000 yards rushing and 500 receiving, and the Lions will make the playoffs.

That’s nearly the exact same sentiment shared in today’s edition of Football Morning in America. NFL analyst Peter King predicts Gibbs will most likely win OROY, followed by Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

“Flowers will be more spectacular. Gibbs will produce more yards,” he briefly explains.

On top of that, King predicts the Lions go 10-7 and not just make the playoffs, but win a playoff game: “I buy the hype.”

