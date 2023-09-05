Folks, we did it. After a long offseason of hype and speculation, we’re only two days removed from the Detroit Lions facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s season opener.

The Lions have earned the respect of the league by getting chosen to play on the biggest stage against the defending champions, but they have a lot to prove still, and beating the Chiefs on the road is no easy feat.

It comes as no surprise that the Chiefs are currently the favorite to win the Super Bowl again, so if the Lions could pull off this huge upset, then it’s a nice way of putting the rest of the league on notice that you’ve arrived.

Though the Chiefs have the best quarterback in the league and a legendary head coach, the roster as a whole is pretty stacked.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which player from the Chiefs would you want most on the Lions’ roster?

My answer: It’s an obvious answer for me. As much as I like Jared Goff, it would be difficult to pass up on the best player at the most important position this game has to offer. Patrick Mahomes is simply built different, and in this hypothetical scenario where we can have whatever we want, stealing him away from the Chiefs would instantly make this team a top contender to win a title.

If I were to not consider Mahomes, the next best choice to me would be Chris Jones, who is currently holding out for the Chiefs right now and is unlikely to play on Thursday night. Jones is arguably the best interior defensive lineman in the league right now and coincidentally, that is the area where the Lions could use the most help. Having Jones’ pass rush prowess alongside Aidan Hutchinson is pretty fun to fantasize about.

Let us know your answer in the comments below.