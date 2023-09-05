Entering Week 1 of the regular season, the Detroit Lions were a healthy group, with only cornerback Emmanuel Moseley practicing in a limited fashion. On Tuesday, another starter was downgraded on the injury report after unexpectedly missing practice.

No practice on Tuesday

C Frank Ragnow (toe/rest)

After getting in a full practice on Monday, Pro Bowl starting center Frank Ragnow was not at practice on Tuesday. Why he was downgraded for practice is a bit of an unknown, but it is worth pointing out that Ragnow has been dealing with a toe injury for two seasons now, and the Lions have made a routine of limiting his practice reps in order to keep him available for games.

In fact, the actual injury report now lists him with a “toe/resting player” injury, suggesting this is simply a precautionary thing. Ragnow seems likely to have regular rest built into his weekly practice schedule, as he did last year.

Limited practice

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee)

This is the second limited practice in a row for Moseley since being activated from the PUP list and coach Dan Campbell gave a positive update on the corner’s participation levels during practices.

“Yeah, encouraging, it’s been good every day, he’s getting his legs back under him,” Campbell said. “He’s been getting some reps out there and then he took some one-on-one reps the other day, that was his first kind of taste of it and so you can tell, he’s got a big grin on his face. He’s starting to feel pretty good, so here we are a couple of days, really three days after the fact and he’s feeling pretty good, so he’s getting better.”

When Campbell was asked about Moseley’s status for Thursday, the coach jokingly said, “He’ll definitely play this season. There’s no doubt. I believe that with everything.”

Full practice

DT Isaiah Buggs (Illness)

DB Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

Buggs and Melifonwu continue to get in full practices and should be available for Thursday if the team needs them to play. Melifonwu could find his way onto the game day roster because of his special teams contributions, but coach Campbell went into further detail why, at this time, the plan is for Buggs to be inactive.

“We base everything off the tape. Period,” Campbell said. “So, I’ve spoken to Buggs and that stays between us. But, yeah, we feel like we’re (using) the guys that are best prepared to go this week for this game. Those are the guys that’ll be up.”

Chiefs Tuesday injury report

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce suffered a knee injury at practice on Tuesday and his status vs. the Lions is uncertain at this time.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Chiefs’ updated injury report: