The Detroit Lions 2023 Season Preview PODcast

This offseason has been long, but finally, NFL football is returning, and so are the Detroit Lions. We’re back, we made it, all that.

Now all the hype fades. All the prognostication, all the rumoring, all the charts and schedules and mark-to-market on players and their abilities—it’s all about to vanish for a glorious five months. Now we put the ball on the field and let it rip.

On the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re finally here and we’re giving you the definitive season preview episode. Predictions, insights, rants and so much more are all here and ready for you. We deliver our opening statements for the season and we discuss the Chiefs; plus, Isaiah Buggs and the recent developments, the importance of getting off to a fast start for the Lions in this season, standouts and question marks among players and so much more.

You’ve got football in just a few days. Use PODcast to get ready and get hyped. Thank you for being with us on this long journey as we head into the ninth season of Lions with PODcast. Yes, nine. My goodness.

