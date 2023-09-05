According to multiple reports, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid notified the media that superstar tight end Travis Kelce injured his knee during practice on Tuesday and his status for Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Lions is uncertain at this time.

“Kelce hyperextended his knee today,” Reid explained. “So we’ll just see how he does going forward.”

When asked to elaborate on the seriousness of the injury, Reid replied, “They’re looking at it right now. We’ll just see how it goes.”

Kelce is an important piece of the Chiefs offense and someone the Lions have been preparing for all week. Over the last seven seasons, Kelce has amassed 1,000 yards receiving in each. He has also earned eight straight Pro Bowls, along with four total All-Pro recognitions over his career.

“And then around (Patrick Mahomes), he’s got these pivotal pieces,” Lions coach Dan Campbell told the media earlier this week, “(Travis Kelce) 87 being one of them, and man, when you’re all on the same page like they are, and they have communication without saying a word, it’s tough.”

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn also praised Kelce’s impressive skill set, highlighting the difficult task Detroit defenders expect to take on, if Kelce is able to play.

“Kelce is a really good player,” Glenn detailed. “I would say this, it’s the IQ that really stands out on tape with this player, and really understanding where he has to be when it’s zone coverage and when it’s man coverage. That’s the one thing that really stands out about him and just the rapport that him and the quarterback have with each other, I mean it’s pretty special, so. You don’t see that often.”

While the Lions’ game plan may be significantly altered if Kelce doesn’t play, the Chiefs’ game plan is simple:

“Next guy steps in and we roll,” Reid explained. “That’s what you do if that’s the case.”

UPDATE: Ian Rapoport is reporting Kelce’s injury is not considered serious, but his status for the game is “in doubt.”