The Detroit Lions have declared their Week 1 injury designations ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football”, and as expected, the team is very healthy heading into the opener.

Ruled OUT

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee)

After being activated from the PUP list ahead of cutdowns, Moseley was a limited participant in practices this week, but he is still at least another week away from being able to take the field in a competitive situation.

“Yeah, encouraging, it’s been good every day, he’s getting his legs back under him,” coach Dan Campbell said of Moseley on Tuesday. “He’s been getting some reps out there and then he took some one-on-one reps the other day, that was his first kind of taste of it and so you can tell, he’s got a big grin on his face. He’s starting to feel pretty good, so here we are a couple of days, really three days after the fact and he’s feeling pretty good, so he’s getting better.”

With Moseley ruled out, that locks Jerry Jacobs in as the starting corner opposite Cameron Sutton. The Lions have three additional players familiar with playing outside corner—Will Harris, Steven Gilmore, and Khalil Dorsey—who will compete for depth roles against the Chiefs.

No injury designation

C Frank Ragnow (toe/rest)

DT Isaiah Buggs (Illness)

DB Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

Ragnow skipped Tuesday’s practice—a scheduled veteran’s rest day—as the team continues to take a precautionary approach regarding his toe injury. Expect this trend of scheduled rests to continue throughout the season for Ragnow.

Buggs missed Saturday’s practice with an illness but returned to practice on Monday and has been a full participant all week. Despite being healthy, Buggs is not expected to play against the Chiefs due to performance issues.

Melifonwu injured his hamstring in Game 2 of the preseason but was also a full participant all week. He will be available if the Lions decide they need depth at safety or on special teams—where Melifonwu held multiple starting roles before his injury.