Details are slowly coming out about the injury to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his likelihood of playing Thursday night against the Detroit Lions. The latest comes from Jason Kelce, his brother and center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Joining Philadelphia radio station 94 WIP on Wednesday morning, Jason provided some interesting details on Travis’ injury, which was suffered by hyperextending his knee late in Tuesday’s practice, noting that he believes Travis will play Thursday.

After talking with Travis on Tuesday after the injury, Jason said he once suffered the same fate—basically a bone bruise that resulted in a lot of swelling, but no structural damage.

“He’s got some swelling going on,” Jason said. “But it sounds like as long as they can get that down, he’s going to have a chance to go. The ligaments and everything are intact structurally from what we know right now. His knee is fine.

“So, really, it’s about getting that swelling down and then seeing how bruised that bone is. Because if you guys have ever had those, they can be pretty painful, especially if it’s in a spot that’s rubbing all the time. That can kind of shut down your muscles and do other things. But I think he’s going to be good to go. I really do.”

Kelce is obviously a major part of the Chiefs offense and has been for several years. In Patrick Mahomes’ five years as the starting quarterback, Kelce has led the team in receptions in four of those years—averaging 101 catches, 1,289 yards and 9 touchdowns per season over that span.

If Kelce can’t go, the Chiefs currently only have two healthy tight ends on their roster: third-year Noah Gray and veteran blocking tight end Blake Bell.