Survey: What is the most likely outcome for the Detroit Lions in Week 1?

What is the most likely outcome for Week 1? Which Lions rookie is most important vs. the Chiefs?

In last week’s survey, we asked fans to project the Lions win total, and the majority of votes (89 percent) suggested fans were expecting double-digit wins this season. But in Week 1, the Lions are likely facing their toughest opponent, as they open the season by taking on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

When the betting lines opened this week, the Chiefs were -6.5 point favorites, but as the week has progressed, that number has dropped to -4.5 points. There are a few likely catalysts for that number dropping, with Chief’s All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones holding out and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce suffering a knee injury in practice on Tuesday.

But regardless of the reason for the betting line shift, it’s moving because people are betting on the Lions. And that brings us to our first survey. Below you can vote on what you believe the most likely outcome of the Lions at Chiefs game will be, picking from the following four options: Chiefs win big, Chiefs win close, Lions win big, or Lions win close.

Lions rookies figure to play an important role in Detroit’s game plan, but which first-year player is the most vital to the team's success?

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to have a big role in the Lions offense and is someone that Chiefs’ coaches and defenders have been talking about all week.

Linebacker Jack Campbell’s role is still a bit up in the air, but he is too good of a player to leave on the bench and his athletic ability should help a defense trying to match up with an athletic Chiefs offense.

Tight end Sam LaPorta was the talk of Lions camp during July and the early parts of August, but as the Lions held him out of the preseason (to keep him healthy) he has started to slide a bit under the radar. Don’t sleep on LaPorta’s ability to be a security blanket for quarterback Jared Goff.

Nickelback (also called the Star in the Lions scheme) Brian Branch dominated training camp and earned a starting role before the preseason even began. If Kelce does end up playing, Branch could draw him in coverage, which would be an incredibly difficult matchup, but also one where Branch can introduce himself to the national audience.

