The Detroit Lions will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs to open the 2023 season on Thursday and the Chiefs are dealing with a few injuries to starters that are worth paying attention to.

Note: Chiefs’ projected starters will be bolded.

Questionable

TE Travis Kelce (Knee)

Kelce injured his knee on Tuesday, resulting in a limited practice. His knee was swollen, but structurally intact, and it appears he did not practice on Wednesday in order to allow him more time to recover. The Chiefs are still hoping he will be available to play against the Lions and indications from Travis’ brother Jason Kelce (Center for the Eagles) are optimistic that the All-Pro tight end will be “good to go” in Week 1.

“He’s got some swelling going on,” Jason Kelce said. “But it sounds like as long as they can get that down, he’s going to have a chance to go. The ligaments and everything are intact structurally from what we know right now. His knee is fine.

“So, really, it’s about getting that swelling down and then seeing how bruised that bone is. Because if you guys have ever had those, they can be pretty painful, especially if it’s in a spot that’s rubbing all the time. That can kind of shut down your muscles and do other things. But I think he’s going to be good to go. I really do.”

No injury designation

WR Kadarius Toney (Knee)

WR/RET Richie James (Knee)

G Nick Allegretti (Pec)

DL Tershawn Wharton (Knee)

DE BJ Thompson (Hamstring)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (Knee)

CB Nic Jones (Hand)

Of the starters listed in this section—Toney, Wharton, and Sneed—all three got in a limited practice on Monday, Wharton returned to a full practice on Tuesday, and all three practiced in full on Wednesday, indicating they will all be available for this Thursday’s game. Tony and Sneed were dealing with their knee injuries all of camp, while Wharton is coming off an ACL injury last season.

James, the Chiefs’ starting returner was limited on Monday but got in full practices the last two days and is expected to be available. The remaining reserves practiced in full all week and should be good to go.