Lions vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Detroit Lions find themselves in an unfamiliar place: kicking off the 2023 NFL season. The offseason hype has been out of control for the Lions after their strong finish to 2022 and flashy offseason. For just the second time in franchise history, they’ll open their season against the defending Super Bowl champs for a litmus test above all litmus tests.

The Kansas City Chiefs may not be at full strength on Thursday night, but they boast the best player in football in Patrick Mahomes, and one of the most intimidating venues in professional football. Arrowhead Stadium will be going bonkers in front of a national audience as the Chiefs seek to be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots.

The Lions, meanwhile, are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and win their first division title in three decades. A playoff win is even seemingly on the table—something Detroit has only done a single time in the Super Bowl era.

With Travis Kelce’s injury status still unclear and Chris Jones still in a lockout, it gives the Lions a chance in a game they were already expected to compete in. So can they pull the Week 1 upset and kick this highly-anticipated season off right?

Here’s how to watch the opening game of the 2023 NFL season, live on NBC.

Week 1: Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

National TV: NBC

National online streaming: NFL+, Peacock app

TV announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Betting line: Chiefs by 4.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Injury reports: Detroit Lions | Kansas City Chiefs