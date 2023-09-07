 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sign up for Pride of Detroit Direct! Our brand new premium newsletter from Jeremy Reisman is delivered straight to your inbox twice a week. Click here for more information and a 7-day free trial!

Filed under:

2023 Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 1 at Kansas City Chiefs

An updated 2023 Detroit Lions depth chart based on our observations from recent games and practices. 

By Erik Schlitt
/ new
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s finally here. Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is ready to kick off with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

In this look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all 53 players on the active roster by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured/suspended players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.

Quarterback (2 + 2 injured)

Running back/Fullback (4)

  • David Montgomery (5)
  • Jahmyr Gibbs* (26)
  • Craig Reynolds (13)
  • Jason Cabinda (45), FB

Wide receiver (5 + 1 suspension)

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)
  • Josh Reynolds (8)
  • Kalif Raymond (11)
  • Marvin Jones Jr. (0)
  • Antoine Green* (80)
  • Jameson Williams (9) — Suspended, not eligible to return until Week 7

Tight end (3 + 1)

Offensive line (8)

Projected starters

Reserves

  • OT — Matt Nelson (67)
  • G/RT — Colby Sorsdal* (75)

Interior defensive line (5)

EDGE Rushers (6 + 1)

  • EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97)
  • DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)
  • DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)
  • DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93)
  • EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)
  • SAM — James Houston (41)
  • SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — on injured reserve, not eligible to return until Week 5

As a reminder, this is the way this position group roles breakdown is:

  • EDGE = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing, while also reducing inside in pass rushing situations
  • DE/SAM = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing
  • DE/IDL = can play edge with hand in the dirt or reduce inside in base sets
  • SAM = standup pass rusher

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

  • WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)
  • MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)
  • MIKE — Jack Campbell* (46)
  • WILL — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)
  • WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)
  • MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Star/Nickelback (2)

  • NB/S — Brian Branch* (32)
  • CB/NB — Will Harris (25)

Safety (4)

Kicking team (3)

  • P — Jack Fox (3)
  • K — Riley Patterson (36)
  • LS — Scott Daly (47)

Kick/Punt returners

  • Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
  • Kick return — Khalil Dorsey (30) or Antoine Green (80) or Craig Reynolds (13)

Kick coverage specialists

  • Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3) or Riley Patterson (36)
  • Holder — Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner — Khalil Dorsey (30) and Ifeatu Melifonwu (6)
  • Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.