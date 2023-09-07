It’s finally here. Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is ready to kick off with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

In this look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all 53 players on the active roster by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured/suspended players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.

Quarterback (2 + 2 injured)

Jared Goff (16)

Teddy Bridgewater (10) — NUMBER SWITCH

Nate Sudfeld — season-ending injured reserve

Hendon Hooker* (12) — NFI list, not eligible to play until Week 5

Running back/Fullback (4)

David Montgomery (5)

Jahmyr Gibbs* (26)

Craig Reynolds (13)

Jason Cabinda (45), FB

Wide receiver (5 + 1 suspension)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

Josh Reynolds (8)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Marvin Jones Jr. (0)

Antoine Green* (80)

Jameson Williams (9) — Suspended, not eligible to return until Week 7

Tight end (3 + 1)

Sam LaPorta* (87)

Brock Wright (89)

James Mitchell (82)

Shane Zylstra (84) — season-ending injured reserve

Offensive line (8)

Projected starters

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Jonah Jackson (73)

C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, not listed with an injury designation

— foot, not listed with an injury designation RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) or Graham Glasgow (60)

RT — Penei Sewell (58)

Reserves

OT — Matt Nelson (67)

G/RT — Colby Sorsdal* (75)

Interior defensive line (5)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

DT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91)

DT — Brodric Martin* (98)

DT — Isaiah Buggs (96) — illness, expected to be inactive due to performance

EDGE Rushers (6 + 1)

EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97)

DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)

DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)

DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93)

EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)

SAM — James Houston (41)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — on injured reserve, not eligible to return until Week 5

As a reminder, this is the way this position group roles breakdown is:

EDGE = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing, while also reducing inside in pass rushing situations

DE/SAM = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing

DE/IDL = can play edge with hand in the dirt or reduce inside in base sets

SAM = standup pass rusher

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)

MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)

MIKE — Jack Campbell* (46)

WILL — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)

WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Star/Nickelback (2)

NB/S — Brian Branch* (32)

CB/NB — Will Harris (25)

Safety (4)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2)

Kerby Joseph (31)

Tracy Walker (21)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) — Hamstring, not listed with an injury designation

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

K — Riley Patterson (36)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

Kick/Punt returners

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Khalil Dorsey (30) or Antoine Green (80) or Craig Reynolds (13)

Kick coverage specialists

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3) or Riley Patterson (36)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Khalil Dorsey (30) and Ifeatu Melifonwu (6)

Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: