With the Detroit Lions' first game of the 2023 season (against the Kansas City Chiefs) just hours away, we asked fans two questions in our latest SB Nation Reacts survey: 1) What is the most likely outcome for Week 1; and 2) Which Lions rookie is most important vs. the Chiefs? The results of those surveys are in and the results were extremely tight in both polls.

In the first poll, the majority of fans—83 percent—are expecting a close game, with 42 percent giving the edge to the Lions and 41 percent siding with the defending Super Bowl Champions.

Here are a few of the explanations from fans in the comment section of the original article:

DoHardThings: “I know Chris Jones isn’t playing for KC and Kelce may be limited as well, but I still think the final score ends up lopsided in KC’s favor, say 35-17. Andy Reid is an offensive genius with an outstanding record on opening week, and the jury is still out on Glenn’s capabilities as DC even with the infusion of new talent. Reid vs. Glenn figures to tilt heavily in favor of KC.”

ChuchinKnucks: “I had to pick Chiefs close so that I can be incorrect as my predictions always seem to be.”

ATL Lion: “Lions win big because I’m drunk on Kool aid.”

positivebob: “Reid has won 8 straight openers. Mahomes 5 straight. Everything ends. These streaks end.”

In the second poll, fans believe that running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the Lions' most important rookie in this game, slightly edging out Brian Branch. Both rookies will play significant roles in this game, with Gibbs likely being one of the main catalysts on offense, while Branch could draw coverage responsibilities for All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce—if he plays.