It’s game day! The Detroit Lions begin their quest for the playoffs on Thursday night in Kansas City, and so too do many fantasy managers. The first game of the season is always tricky, as is any sort of Thursday night decision, and with the stakes of personal fandom and offseason impatience added in, this is a recipe for stress.

No need to worry—each week I will call out a few of my favorite start/sit calls for the upcoming Lions game, and please fill up the comments will some takes of your own. Fantasy is a game best played as a community, so together we can leverage the wisdom of the crowd on the way to a title!

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What Lions-Chiefs start/sit decisions are you making?

My answer: Start Patrick Mahomes!

More seriously, aside from Mahomes, I am not sure I want to start any other Chief. Even if he plays, sending out a half-injured Travis Kelce is just too risky for a Thursday. Isaiah Pacheco could be a flex option if desperate, but really there is no position outside of quarterback that I feel good about starting on the Kansas City side to open the week.

Meanwhile, I feel much better about relevant Lions. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs will be lineup locks all season, David Montgomery is a better play than Pacheco, and I really like Jared Goff to open the year, even in 1QB leagues. While the rest of the wide receivers are to be avoided, Sam LaPorta is not a terrible tight end dart throw this week.

What do you think? Feeling bold about one of the Kansas City pass catchers with Kelce out? Or too worried about the Lions in the opening game of the year? Sound off in the comment section at the bottom of the page.