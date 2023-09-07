The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Lions enter the game relatively healthy, while the Chiefs will be without two of their top players: TE Travis Kelce (knee) and DT Chris Jones (Hold Out).

The Lions did not make any roster elevations this week, therefore their game-day squad will be composed of players on their 53-man roster.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Thursday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day eligibility roster from 47 to 48 players. Therefore, with 53 players on the active roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare just five inactive players for tonight’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

EDGE Romeo Okwara

DT Isaiah Buggs

DT Brodric Martin

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) — Ruled OUT on Wednesday

CB Steven Gilmore

With 28 defenders and six edge rushers available, it becomes a numbers game of which will be active and Romeo Okwara seems to be the odd man out for this game.

Buggs’ being inactive should come as no surprise, as he told the media on Monday that he would not be playing in this game. Coach Dan Campbell elaborated on that decision on Tuesday, noting that it was a decision based on performance.

“We base everything off the tape. Period,” Campbell said. “So, I’ve spoken to Buggs and that stays between us. But, yeah, we feel like we’re (using) the guys that are best prepared to go this week for this game. Those are the guys that’ll be up.”

Martin also being inactive is a bit surprising but with the amount of attention the Chiefs put on the passing game, the Lions may opt to use some lighter, more athletic defensive linemen—John Cominsky and Josh Paschal—inside.

Moseley was removed from the PUP list ahead of cutdowns, and while he is practicing in a limited fashion, he is still in the acclimation phase of his recovery and was ruled out on Wednesday.

Gilmore is likely inactive due to special teams contributions. The Lions likely considered Kalil Dorsey and Ifeatu Meilfonwu here as well, but they are key role players while the UDFA rookie is still working his way into the rotation.

Chiefs inactives: