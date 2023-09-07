 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Notes: What if the Detroit Lions are finally good?

Lifelong Detroit Lions fan Tim Alberta told a wonderful story and wonders what life will be like if the team is finally good in 2023.

By Kellie Rowe
Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Photo by Damian Strohmeyer/Allsport/Getty Images

For months now, we’ve been hearing that these aren’t the Same Old Lions.

There’s a new culture—a gritty, hardworking group of guys led by a new regime made up of winners. These are not the Same Old Lions. But have any of us stopped to consider, what if that’s actually true?

Tim Alberta considers just that. In a longform feature for The Atlantic, he takes readers through his lifelong journey as a Detroit Lions fan. He begins with a memory from his childhood at the very first game he ever went to — the first round of the 1993 NFC playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.

“The sound of the 80,000 souls crammed into the Pontiac Silverdome—a glorified warehouse in the blue-collar suburbs of Detroit—was deafening, a roar of humanity unlike anything I’d ever heard, the decibel level shaking the cement beneath our bleacher seats,” he writes.

Alberta takes us from the moment he fell in love with the Lions all the way to where they are today, recalling all the hardship along the way.

“My life has been shaped by watching the Detroit Lions lose,” he writes. “Who will I be if they start winning?”

There is plenty to read, watch, and listen to today just a few hours away from the Lions’ season opener on primetime against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. But this tale of a lifelong Lions fan who has spent decades hoping for Detroit to become what it is today — all that the Lions could be — is truly something special.

And onto the rest of your notes.

