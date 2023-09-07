Notes: What if the Detroit Lions are finally good?

For months now, we’ve been hearing that these aren’t the Same Old Lions.

There’s a new culture—a gritty, hardworking group of guys led by a new regime made up of winners. These are not the Same Old Lions. But have any of us stopped to consider, what if that’s actually true?

Tim Alberta considers just that. In a longform feature for The Atlantic, he takes readers through his lifelong journey as a Detroit Lions fan. He begins with a memory from his childhood at the very first game he ever went to — the first round of the 1993 NFC playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.

“The sound of the 80,000 souls crammed into the Pontiac Silverdome—a glorified warehouse in the blue-collar suburbs of Detroit—was deafening, a roar of humanity unlike anything I’d ever heard, the decibel level shaking the cement beneath our bleacher seats,” he writes.

On the eve of @Lions vs @Chiefs NFL kickoff, I wrote about fathers and sons, the inheritance of failure, and how losing builds bonds that winning never could.



Come for my childhood photos. Stay for what Dan Campbell told me about “America’s Team” https://t.co/9aYO7L3xz4 — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) September 6, 2023

Alberta takes us from the moment he fell in love with the Lions all the way to where they are today, recalling all the hardship along the way.

“My life has been shaped by watching the Detroit Lions lose,” he writes. “Who will I be if they start winning?”

There is plenty to read, watch, and listen to today just a few hours away from the Lions’ season opener on primetime against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. But this tale of a lifelong Lions fan who has spent decades hoping for Detroit to become what it is today — all that the Lions could be — is truly something special.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Jared Goff joins the ever-entertaining St. Brown Brother’s show over on The 33rd Team.

Jared Goff, come on down! @JaredGoff16 joins @amonra_stbrown and @Equanimeous to talk life with #Lions, his favorite musicians, and so much more ️https://t.co/JJ492RAFVX — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 6, 2023

Could be an absolute showdown tonight.

First, USA Today’s Jarrett Bell outlines the Lions’ soaring hype and how it happened. Then, Deadspin’s Criss Partee takes a stab at the very popular question — can the Lions live up to it?

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe put together an anonymous survey from “key decision-makers around the NFL.” They voted on a variety of topics, and you’ll find the Lions mentioned several times, including tied in votes for the team that will surprise people in a good way in 2023. ($)

Check out Jared Goff’s clothing line to help Detroit kids pay for college.

#Lions QB Jared Goff has again partnered his JG16 brand with local non-profit Merit’s FATE program to help Detroit kids get to college. 100% of sales from this special Grit collection will fund scholarships and get matched by @JaredGoff16. See all items at https://t.co/OnnItUodfp pic.twitter.com/TPYursw8SD — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 6, 2023

Lions analysts often pointed out how few of former General Manager Bob Quinn’s picks lasted in the NFL. With the recent Jermar Jefferson news, Mike Payton points out nearly all of Brad Holmes’ draft picks are panning out.

The Lions have waived Jermar Jefferson with an injury settlement. The Lions now only have 22 of Brad Holmes 23 total draft picks — Mike Payton (@AtoZ_Payton) September 6, 2023

More from Mike: There’s an area the Chiefs struggle to defend that the Lions — specifically Jahmyr Gibbs — could exploit.

The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett offers game predictions for the entire season ... and postseason. ($)

My game-by-game picks for the 2023 season, including a couple - you read that right - bonus playoff selections https://t.co/XFC4ERQMgP via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 6, 2023