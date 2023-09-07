2023 Detroit Lions hype video compilations

In just a few hours, the 2023 Detroit Lions regular season will kick off and we’ll see if they can live up to the absolute hype. It’s hard not to be excited about this team for several reasons. First, they were one of the best teams in the NFL in the final two months of the 2022 season. They also had an aggressive offseason, where they added multiple defensive backs in free agency and four draft picks in the top 45. Finally, there’s just the overall vision and leadership of this team. When you hear general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell talk—and see the respect they command both locally and nationally—it’s hard not to believe this franchise is headed in the right direction.

If you’re like me, you don’t need any additional hype for the 2023 season and Thursday night’s kickoff with the Kansas City Chiefs. But just in case you do need a little more fire in your gut, I’ve compiled some of the best HYPE VIDEOS the internet has to offer.

Enjoy.

Official Detroit Lions content

First, let’s kick things off with one of the best videos the Lions production team has ever produced. Their “Sight and Sounds” of the team’s Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers still gives me goosebumps, even though I’ve watched it at least five times.

Additionally, you may have heard me utter the phrase “comfortable being uncomfortable” several times this offseason. I have borrowed that phrase from Lions play-by-play announce Dan Miller, in his bone-chilling pre-game speech he gave before the Lions vs. Vikings home game last year. Jump to 1:42 to be inspired:

If you’ve got some time to kill before kickoff, the Lions dropped a new “Inside the Den” that has an awesome feature on Tracy Walker’s rehab that will have you shedding a tear by the end of it:

Fan-submitted videos

Carl Collins Productions produced several hype videos. You can see them all in a Twitter thread here, but I’ve embedded my three favorite below:

The Dan Campbell Hype Video is here!



He's proved many doubters wrong this season and deserves some praise, especially after everything that's been said about him over the last few years.



Let's show some love for MCDC!



Let's get him to see this! Retweet! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/TEjZsAeWHM — Carl Collins Prodz (@ccprodzofficial) January 31, 2023

Brad Holmes "Villain" Mix pic.twitter.com/2rG8qp4QJ1 — Carl Collins Prodz (@ccprodzofficial) September 6, 2023

Via DeBeau Digital (WARNING: There are some trigger warning moments at the top)

Via Vesquezy:

Via Anastasia Elliott, whose own single is featured in the video:

Via Sillsy Presents: