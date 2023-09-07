As first reported by Nick Wright (and corroborated by Jordan Schultz), the Kansas City Chiefs will be without tight end Travis Kelce for the season opener against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice this week and suffered a bone bruise. The Chiefs reportedly tested him out during workouts on Thursday but ultimately opted to shut him down for the Week 1 contest.

It’s a huge break for the Lions, as Kelce has been the centerpiece of the Chiefs’ passing game in the Patrick Mahomes era. In each of the past five seasons, Kelce has tallied at least 1,100 receiving yards and has a total of 47 touchdowns over that span. This is the first time since Kelce’s rookie season that he’s missed a game due to injury (he missed one due to COVID two years ago).

To help prepare them for the loss, the Chiefs elevated tight end Matt Bushman from the practice squad earlier on Tuesday.