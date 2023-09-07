 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs first half open thread

Come hang out with us during the first half of the NFL’s kickoff game: Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

By Jeremy Reisman
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions 2023 season kicks off on the highest possible Week 1 stage: Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. It’s a tough draw for the Lions, but it actually seems to be coming at the exact perfect time for Detroit. The Chiefs are without two of their best three players. Tight end Travis Kelce is out with a knee injury suffered in practice this week, while star defensive tackle Chris Jones continues his holdout into the season.

Even without those strokes of luck, the Lions were expected to be competitive in this game. They were the hottest team in football at the end of last season, and they’ve fortified their depth and starters this offseason through free agency and the draft.

That’s led many to pick the Lions as not only the NFC North winners for the first time in franchise history, but they could even be a team that could make some noise in the postseason. Other Lions fans are understandably hesitant to put too many expectations on this team—they’ve been burned before.

Thursday night won’t tell us everything we need to know about this team, but it will be one hell of a first litmus test to see where they’re at in Week 1. It’s been a slow start to the past two seasons, but if they can kick things off with a high-pressure win, it could bode well for the next four months.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET, but before we get there, check out all of our pregame coverage.

